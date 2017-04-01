Fiji Time: 8:35 PM on Saturday 1 April

Businessman fronts court

Aqela Susu
Saturday, April 01, 2017

A NAVUA businessman allegedly raped his caretaker's wife on several occasions at a house he gave them at his farm while her husband was away, the High Court in Suva was told yesterday.

This was revealed by State lawyer Susana Serukai when she outlined the prosecution's case in court.

The accused is facing two rape charges and one count of indecent assault.

The alleged incidents took place between July 2014 and October 2016.

Ms Serukai informed the court that on the first occasion, the complainant was inside their house at the farm when she heard the accused call her and allegedly raped her.

On the second occasion, she said the complainant was inside her room when the accused entered and allegedly raped her. It is alleged that on the third occasion the accused indecently assaulted the complainant while her husband was away to attend a funeral in Suva.

The accused has been further remanded in custody.

He will reappear in court on May 22.








