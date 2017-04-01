Three identified

/ Front page / News

A BARBECUE vendor yesterday positively identified three accused persons in the High Court in Suva as the same men who allegedly murdered a labourer at Lakena in Nausori in 2015.

Alesi Ranadi was the third witness to take the stand for the prosecution as the trial went into its fifth day before Justice Salesi Temo.

Kelepi Qaqa, Josaia Vusuya and Tevita Dakuituraga are on trial before Justice Temo for murder.

The three are alleged to have assaulted Epineri Waqawai, 25, on July 18, 2015, resulting in his death.

Mr Vusuya and Mr Qaqa are charged with one count each of murder while Mr Dakuituraga is charged with one count of murder and one count of act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

In her evidence, Ms Ranadi said she had been selling barbecue facing Ross St in Nausori for the past 10 years.

And during all these years, she said, she had seen brawls and fights happen in front of her stall.

She told the court that on the night of the alleged offence she saw the three men repeatedly punch, kick, stomp and swear at Mr Waqawai while he was unconscious on the ground.

Ms Ranadi said she saw the faces of all the three assailants and nothing obstructed her view of their faces.

She said she was only a few steps away from the fight scene and she had clearly seen the three accused persons attack Mr Waqawai.

The three men have been further remanded in custody.

The trial continues before Justice Temo on Monday.