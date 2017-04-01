People first focus in climate project

/ Front page / News

YOU cannot address climate change without thinking of your people, you need to look at the people and address their needs.

These were the words of United Nations University's associate academic officer and legal expert Dr Cosmin Corendea.

Dr Corendea is in the country to work on a project titled Migration of Human Rights in the wake of Climate Change.

He said leaders could only effectively work on trying to address climate change if they first understoood the plight of their own people.

He said the project was focused on Fiji and Vanuatu because it was a Pacific-based project.

Dr Corendea said the project was also on finding the discrepancies between community laws and government laws which sometimes affected the implementation of international laws, especially on climate change.

"Fiji is a leader in many regards. In regards to climate change, you (Fiji) are talking about relocation, planned relocation, developing guidelines," he said. "So from this perspective the research also shows that the countries in the Pacific including Fiji, although it's a leader, has a limited capacity to implement regional approach by itself.

"Not financially, but this in regards to migration, because what is happening is that we have this hybrid research where we have firstly climate change, secondly legal things to do and then you have human rights violations."

Dr Corendea said a perfect example of human rights violation in a climate change scenario was when children did not attend classes because of flooding.

He said their human rights was violated because they could not access education, saying other case studies could be violation of people's rights to housing and other things. "More than 30 per cent of people faced with climate change options take the option they think is more viable, which is to cross borders or relocating," he said.