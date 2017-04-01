Fiji Time: 8:36 PM on Saturday 1 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Final farewell

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, April 01, 2017

KAITIRO Tekaro could not contain herself as she muffled her cries during the final rites of her husband and three children at her husband's family home in Bainiganivanua in Labasa. The mother of four broke down as she watched the remains of her loved ones being carried out of her husband's family residence for the last time yesterday.

About 200 people, including those who had been following the reports related to the tragic deaths of the father and children, attended the funeral.

Ms Tekaro said she was still trying to come to terms with the loss of her children and husband who would always be part of her as long she lived.

She said she would always cherish the memories that she had with her husband and her three children.

The deceased are Mohammed Khaiyum, 36, Mohammed Arman, 3. Mohammed Aiyaen, 7 and Ana Karim, 17 months.

The children's paternal grandmother, Sahida Bi, 55, also mourned for her grandchildren.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 55.132652.1326
GBP 0.38920.3812
EUR 0.45590.4439
NZD 0.70280.6698
AUD 0.64050.6155
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 7s dream fulfilled
  2. Pastor becomes marriage celebrant
  3. TEDxSuva opens registrations
  4. Poll support
  5. No more milk rejection
  6. Sugar worth $32m for UK
  7. Rabuka calls for youth inclusivity
  8. Power outage
  9. EU gives $28.5m
  10. Taiwan buys $8.3m molasses

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  4. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  5. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  6. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  7. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  8. Boy escapes alive; Police search for missing siblings Monday (27 Mar)
  9. Reddy: Keep OBs out Monday (27 Mar)
  10. Drowning victims laid to rest Friday (31 Mar)