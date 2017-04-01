Final farewell

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Mother of four Kaisiro Tekaro is comforted by close relatives at yesterday's funeral gathering in Bainiganivanua. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

KAITIRO Tekaro could not contain herself as she muffled her cries during the final rites of her husband and three children at her husband's family home in Bainiganivanua in Labasa. The mother of four broke down as she watched the remains of her loved ones being carried out of her husband's family residence for the last time yesterday.

About 200 people, including those who had been following the reports related to the tragic deaths of the father and children, attended the funeral.

Ms Tekaro said she was still trying to come to terms with the loss of her children and husband who would always be part of her as long she lived.

She said she would always cherish the memories that she had with her husband and her three children.

The deceased are Mohammed Khaiyum, 36, Mohammed Arman, 3. Mohammed Aiyaen, 7 and Ana Karim, 17 months.

The children's paternal grandmother, Sahida Bi, 55, also mourned for her grandchildren.