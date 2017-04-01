Fiji Time: 8:35 PM on Saturday 1 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Villagers change income avenue

Serafina Silaitoga
Saturday, April 01, 2017

EIGHT villages in Macuata that depended on the sea for income have shifted to other avenues.

With the support of Canadian and American donors, communities along the coastal area of Namuka, Korotubu, Kia, Kavewa and Lakeba/Nabuna would start their small businesses by June.

Through the Climate Change Resilience project, the villagers would be equipped with skills and knowledge of how to successfully run small businesses.

Through a workshop organised by the Community Centred Conservation in Labasa yesterday, the villagers are expected to operate small businesses for their livelihoods.

C3 co-ordinator Milysia Tubuna said the projects included village canteens, yaqona farms, poultry farms, goat farming, beekeeping businesses and sandalwood business.

"All these villages depend on the sea for income so to relieve the fishing pressure, we are providing other alternative livelihoods to support them," she said.

"These projects are being designed to relieve fishing pressure and reduce that reliance on the qoliqoli.

"These participants in the workshop will liaise with us and we will monitor the projects."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 55.132652.1326
GBP 0.38920.3812
EUR 0.45590.4439
NZD 0.70280.6698
AUD 0.64050.6155
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 7s dream fulfilled
  2. Pastor becomes marriage celebrant
  3. TEDxSuva opens registrations
  4. Poll support
  5. No more milk rejection
  6. Sugar worth $32m for UK
  7. Rabuka calls for youth inclusivity
  8. Power outage
  9. EU gives $28.5m
  10. Taiwan buys $8.3m molasses

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  4. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  5. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  6. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  7. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  8. Boy escapes alive; Police search for missing siblings Monday (27 Mar)
  9. Reddy: Keep OBs out Monday (27 Mar)
  10. Drowning victims laid to rest Friday (31 Mar)