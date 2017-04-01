Villagers change income avenue

/ Front page / News

EIGHT villages in Macuata that depended on the sea for income have shifted to other avenues.

With the support of Canadian and American donors, communities along the coastal area of Namuka, Korotubu, Kia, Kavewa and Lakeba/Nabuna would start their small businesses by June.

Through the Climate Change Resilience project, the villagers would be equipped with skills and knowledge of how to successfully run small businesses.

Through a workshop organised by the Community Centred Conservation in Labasa yesterday, the villagers are expected to operate small businesses for their livelihoods.

C3 co-ordinator Milysia Tubuna said the projects included village canteens, yaqona farms, poultry farms, goat farming, beekeeping businesses and sandalwood business.

"All these villages depend on the sea for income so to relieve the fishing pressure, we are providing other alternative livelihoods to support them," she said.

"These projects are being designed to relieve fishing pressure and reduce that reliance on the qoliqoli.

"These participants in the workshop will liaise with us and we will monitor the projects."