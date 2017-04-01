NFP: We will build mill

/ Front page / News

THE National Federation Party says it will build a new sugar mill in Rakiraki if it is voted into power in next year's election.

Party leader Professor Biman Prasad said this would be a priority of an NFP government.

He said the mill construction could be funded by the $US70 million credit facility offered by the Indian Government for the Rarawai cogeneration project.

"We believe social responsibility to the people by a Government is paramount above anything else and the NFP deeply values this principle," he said.

He labeled the permanent shutdown of the Penang Mill an "ill-conceived and irrational" decision by the Fiji Sugar Corporation board.

"FSC's claim that any repair or refurbishment of the Penang mill will cost $40-50 million is untrue.

"This monetary value comes only after FSC cannibalised the mill by stripping it of its parts, shipping them to other mills and even transporting locomotives to Labasa."

Prof Prasad said the Government also needed to disclose if the $US70m credit facility offered by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Fiji in November 2014 for co-generation project at Rarawai had been utilised.

"If not, why wasn't it used to refurbish the Penang mill?"

Sugar Ministry permanent secretary Yogesh Karan said the Indian Government loan facility had been given for a specific purpose.

Speaking to this newspaper from New York, he said a comprehensive study of the entire industry was needed before entering into discussions with India on using the credit facility to establish a new mill instead of a cogeneration plant.

"What new mill are we talking about when our crop is down from 4.2 million tonnes to less than two million?" he said.

"We need to have a proper study of the entire industry to see what our production capacity is in all the mill growing areas and to see what type of mill we will need once our production is where it should be.

"We can't react to emotions. Every decision that is made has to be viable and first and foremost, we need to get our foundation right and that means increasing cane production, improving milling efficiency and reducing the cost of harvesting and transport for growers."