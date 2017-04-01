FSC maps plan for cane transfer

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A damaged Penag sugar mill in RA. PICTURE: Baljeet Singh

SUGARCANE farmers in the Penang mill area will not be burdened or out-of-pocket when harvested crop is taken from their farm to the Rarawai sugar mill in Ba this season.

Sugar Cane Growers Council CEO Sundresh Chetty made the comment after meeting Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark and chief operating officer Navin Chandra yesterday.

"We met to discuss issues pertaining to the 2017 season cane transfer from the Penang mill area from Rakiraki and Tavua to the Rarawai mill in Ba," he said.

"Assurance has been given by FSC that growers will not be burdened with any additional cost as far as cane transfer is concerned.

"They have advised that FSC is currently mapping out a plan to ensure that every stick of cane is harvested and delivered from the individual farms to Rarawai mill within the 2017 harvesting and crushing season."

Mr Chetty said this should boost the confidence of farmers and put to rest any concerns they may have.

"The logistical details, once finalised will be discussed with the SCGC before it is taken out to the growers."