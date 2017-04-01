Fiji Time: 8:36 PM on Saturday 1 April

No more milk rejection

Repeka Nasiko
Saturday, April 01, 2017

MILK rejection will no longer be a problem for a Vatukoula dairy farmer who has been allowed to carry out onsite alcohol tests at his farm.

Koro Number Dua advisory councillor Hirdesh Nand said he was supplied with alcohol and testing material by the Agriculture Ministry.

"I knew that we could carry out the alcohol tests ourselves making it easier for farmers to tell for themselves if they are producing quality milk," he said.

"This way I can know if there is something wrong with the milk I am supplying.

"If we know in advance then we can do something about it.

"I thank the ministry for helping me in this area."

Mr Nand was disappointed last month when 100 litres of raw milk he extracted was returned by the buyer.

He said he was not the only farmer whose milk was rejected on a regular basis.

"Almost every day our milk is rejected so we have to do everything we need to do to make sure that the milk is not returned.

"One way to do that is through onsite testing."

Mr Nand said he hoped other farmers would receive similar assistance.

"We are willing to bear the cost of buying the alcohol for the tests.

"All we need is for the ministry to help us get the supplies to carry out the tests."








