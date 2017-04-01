Fiji Time: 8:34 PM on Saturday 1 April

Miss World Fiji audition

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, April 01, 2017

THIRTY-FIVE contestants have been identified so far for the Miss World Fiji Pageant.

As auditions begin in Labasa today, Miss World Fiji (MWF) director Andhy Blake said they were looking for natural and raw talents.

Mr Blake has called on interested participants to make good use of their scouting visit at the Grand Eastern Hotel from 12noon to 2pm.

He said judges at the audition would include him, reigning Ms World Fiji Pooja Priyanka, Fiji Broadcasting Corporation personalities Jackie Speight and Kara Koroi.

"We are hoping to pick 10 finalists to make up the top ten of the Miss Fiji contest," he said.

"MWF is looking for young women who can showcase confidence because it will take them a long way.

"We are looking for girls who are passionate about representing the country on an international platform."

Mr Blake has advised members of the public to come forward and be part of the audition today.

"My advice to them is to come as they are because we are looking for raw and natural beauty," he said.

"Those chosen for the top 10 will be groomed for the Ms World contestant pageant."

He urged all those interested from 16 to 26 years of age to join the audition.

Miss World Fiji will be announced on June 10 at the Grand Pacific Hotel.








