Taiwan buys $8.3m molasses

/ Front page / News

THE Labasa and Lautoka mills will supply about $8.3 million worth of molasses to Taiwan soon.

Fiji Sugar Corporation chief executive officer Graham Clark said the vessel Nave Aquila, which is berthed at the Port of Malau in Vanua Levu, was designated to load 55,000 metric tonnes of molasses from both mills.

Mr Clark said 35,000 metric tonnes of molasses would be loaded from the Labasa mill.

"Another 20,000 metric tonnes of molasses would be supplied from the Lautoka mill," he said. "The feed will be used for monosodium glutamate production.

"The cargo from both mills are destined for Taiwan."

Mr Clark said the molasses had been prepaid by the buyers with pricing fully accounted for in the cane payment date.

Meanwhile, last year FSC's electrical systems co-ordinator Jakir Hussein revealed plans by the corporation for a pilot project to produce aviation fuel in the country.

Mr Hussein said they were in partnership with Fairtrade ANZ for a pilot project to produce jet fuel from molasses.

He said aviation fuel made from ethanol was already in use in several countries.