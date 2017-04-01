Fiji Time: 8:35 PM on Saturday 1 April

Sugar worth $32m for UK

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, April 01, 2017

ABOUT $32.08 million worth of leftover sugar from the Labasa and Lautoka mills is scheduled to be shipped out of the country soon.

Fiji Sugar Corporation's CEO Graham Clark said a vessel was scheduled to arrive at Port of Malau tomorrow to transport 27,000 metric tonnes of sugar.

Mr Clark said another 6250 metric tonnes of sugar would be loaded from the Port of Lautoka.

"Therefore a total of 33,350 metric tonnes will be leaving our shores for markets overseas," he said.

"The sugar supplied from both mills are destined for the United Kingdom.

"Sugar supplied from both mills are leftovers from last year's crushing season."

Mr Clark said the bulk sugar sales had been pre-paid by the buyers with pricing fully accounted for in the cane payment to date.

Early last month, FSC board chairman Vishnu Mohan said sugar produced last year still remained at their bulk stores and would be exported over the next six months.

Mr Mohan said they had buyers, but the delay was because of a realignment of shipments by European and American buyers.

He said they had buyers for all the stock that was left, adding they also had Tate and Lyle and an American buyer too.

He also said sometimes these buyers needed to find their purchase or sometimes they realigned the shipments.

He added they had met buyers in London in December and they were all appreciative of the Fiji sugar.








