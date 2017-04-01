Bridge repair

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Repair works being done by Fulton Hogan Hiways team at the Tabia bridge, Cakaudrove. Picture SERAFINA SILAITOGA

BRIDGE repairs in Cakaudrove are expected to ease travel plans for 15 villages that use the link to Savusavu.

Villagers along the Saqani, Vaturova and Koroalau coast will no longer worry about crossing the bridge at Tabia after upgrading works by Fulton Hogan Hiways.

The company's depot manager, Solomone Nabete, said recent floods washed out approaching ends of the bridge.

"The approach to the bridge from the Saqani side has been eroded by flooding events," he said.

"While we are widening the approach for the safety of motorists and pedestrians, we're also building a permanent retaining rock wall on the upstream end of the bridge."

"The scouring and loss of material from bridge foundations and approaches caused by floodwaters are mostly affecting bridges in the North."

The 25 metres long and single-lane bridge is located along the Natewa West Coast Rd, 10km from the Hibiscus Highway.