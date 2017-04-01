Fiji Time: 8:34 PM on Saturday 1 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Bridge repair

Serafina Silaitoga
Saturday, April 01, 2017

BRIDGE repairs in Cakaudrove are expected to ease travel plans for 15 villages that use the link to Savusavu.

Villagers along the Saqani, Vaturova and Koroalau coast will no longer worry about crossing the bridge at Tabia after upgrading works by Fulton Hogan Hiways.

The company's depot manager, Solomone Nabete, said recent floods washed out approaching ends of the bridge.

"The approach to the bridge from the Saqani side has been eroded by flooding events," he said.

"While we are widening the approach for the safety of motorists and pedestrians, we're also building a permanent retaining rock wall on the upstream end of the bridge."

"The scouring and loss of material from bridge foundations and approaches caused by floodwaters are mostly affecting bridges in the North."

The 25 metres long and single-lane bridge is located along the Natewa West Coast Rd, 10km from the Hibiscus Highway.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 55.132652.1326
GBP 0.38920.3812
EUR 0.45590.4439
NZD 0.70280.6698
AUD 0.64050.6155
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 7s dream fulfilled
  2. Pastor becomes marriage celebrant
  3. TEDxSuva opens registrations
  4. Poll support
  5. No more milk rejection
  6. Sugar worth $32m for UK
  7. Rabuka calls for youth inclusivity
  8. Power outage
  9. EU gives $28.5m
  10. Taiwan buys $8.3m molasses

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  4. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  5. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  6. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  7. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  8. Boy escapes alive; Police search for missing siblings Monday (27 Mar)
  9. Reddy: Keep OBs out Monday (27 Mar)
  10. Drowning victims laid to rest Friday (31 Mar)