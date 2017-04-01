Rabuka calls for youth inclusivity

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image SODELPA Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka with the party president Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu at the SODELPA youth AGM in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

SOCIAL Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) leader Sitiveni Rabuka has called on the party's youth members to include members from every ethnic group in the country.

Addressing the party's national youth forum annual general meeting at the Fijian Teachers Association hall in Suva yesterday, Mr Rabuka said it was time for the party to be inclusive.

Noting the presence of an iTaukei dominated youth forum with only a single person of Fijian of Indian descent, Mr Rabuka challenged the party's youth wing to bridge the ethnic gap.

"Though this may not be the national youth movement of SODELPA but probably the iTaukei youth group, you stand for all the young people of Fiji," he said.

"And I challenge you that in your next meeting to bring along young people of other ethnic groupings."

Mr Rabuka said the youth group had the potential of building Fiji's future.

He encouraged youths that he attained his Masters degree at the age of 31, commanded 728 men of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) and became prime minister at the age of 43, implying that nothing was impossible.

He called on the youths to get involved with the party.

"Leaders are totally hopeless and useless without their support base. There will only be one leader and a leadership team.

"We (SODELPA) want Fiji to have a free and fair general election.

"We are going to be calling on you to be part of the team in the general election not only as voters, but as party workers and scrutineers because you'll be manning the polling stations, probably even escorting the logistics and bringing the ballot boxes from the polling stations to counting centres."