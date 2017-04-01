FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

A YOUNG woman came all the way from Labasa for a work attachment in the Capital City.

She decided to go to her village somewhere in the Eastern Division.

Beachcomber heard that she followed a road and asked the first person she saw on the way where the village was.

The man asked her who she was going to see in that village.

She replied that she was from that village.

In return, she received a growling from the man.

"How come you are from that village and you don't even know the road that goes there?" the man quipped.

Embarrassed, the woman told him that she came from Labasa after working there for almost one year.

The man told her that it was no excuse for not knowing the road to her village.

She could not say anything after that.

The lesson she learnt was to know where your roots are.