EU gives $28.5m

/ Front page / News

THE European Union has given $F28.5 million to help support the sugar and agriculture sector in Fiji and Fiji's preparations for COP 23.

European Commission director-general for International Cooperation and Development Stefano Manservisi made the announcement during a joint press conference with the Acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum yesterday.

Mr Manservisi said the EU had redirected and mobilised funds from ongoing programs to support Fiji after Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston and the EU was working on disbursing 9.8 million euro ($F22m) to support the rehabilitation of the sugar and agriculture sector.

He said the assistance would help create opportunities for farmers and the agriculture sector as a whole.

Mr Manservisi said the EU would provide 3 million euro ($F6.5m) to support Fiji in effective preparations of COP 23, which will be hosted in early November in Bonn, Germany.

A sum of 2 million euro (F$4m) will be provided directly to the Fijian Government while 1 million euro (F$2.1m) will be committed to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama was currently in the US to meet various partners and climate leaders.

"We have written various letters so we hope to get a little more interest in that in terms of assistance," he said.

"European Union has of course made a commitment.

"They are allocating one million euro directed to UNFCCC.

"They committed two million euro to our budget which of course we will be using specifically for the COP 23 Presidency.

"We have set up a trust fund and we expect people who will be making direct contributions to the trust fund.

"We also have an opportunity where allocations are made directly to our budget support.

"We can put that money to the trust fund too, so at the moment we are having quite a lot of interest and we will be able to furnish you with much further details in respect to how much money has been actually put into the trust fund," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

Meanwhile, Mr Manservisi said the EU was looking into the request made by Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem for technical and financial support assistance for the 2018 General Election.