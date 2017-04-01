/ Front page / News

FIJI Electricity Authority customers in the Central and Western divisions were without power supply for most of yesterday after lightning struck one of the power stations supplying electricity to more than 2000 households in the country.

Authority CEO Hasmukh Patel said lightning struck the same transmission line twice, causing two unplanned power outages.

"The first unplanned power outage this morning (yesterday) in Viti Levu was caused by a lightning strike on our 132,000 volts transmission lines that transport power from our key hydro stations to the Western and Central divisions of Viti Levu," he said.

"As a result the power supply from the hydro stations, namely Wailoa and Nadarivatu power stations, was cut off and this in turn caused an unplanned power outage to all our customers in Viti Levu."

Mr Patel said it was during the power restoration exercise that another lightning struck the same transmission lines, causing yet another unplanned power outage to customers in Viti Levu.

"The FEA engineers had to then restart the power restoration exercise once again, which usually in such cases takes around two to three hours," he said.

"These unplanned power outages resulted from an act of nature and were outside of FEA's control.

"The FEA sincerely apologises for all inconvenience caused to our valued customers."