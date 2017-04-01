Fiji Time: 8:35 PM on Saturday 1 April

131 new voters registered on tour

Nasik Swami
Saturday, April 01, 2017

THE Fijian Elections Office has completed the registration of voters in Tonga, Cook Islands and Kiribati.

The FEO said 131 new registrations were recorded, 25 amendments made to electronic voter registration cards and six cards were replaced.

In Kiribati, 27 new voters were registered, 10 amendments were made to the voter registration cards and six cards were replaced.

Officials are continuing their voter registration drive in American Samoa.

In order to register, Fijians must produce a valid Fijian passport and at least be 18 years of age.

For amendments and alterations to existing registrations, the current Electronic Voter Registration card must be produced.

Electoral Commission chairman Suresh Chandra said the Pacific Islands voter registration drive began on March 17.








