Pastor becomes marriage celebrant

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, April 01, 2017

MARRIAGE celebrants have an important role in communities and the tourism industry in the country, says Acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Yesterday, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum presented a Civil Marriage Celebrant Certificate to Taito Waqavakatoga in Suva.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the Government made amendme­n­ts to the law, allowing marriage celebrants outside the normal marriage officer regime to be able to take up these positions.

"This will allow marriage celebrants to conduct marriage ceremonies around the country. This will enable us to provide better services to the public," he said.

He said Fiji had a robust tourism sector where these marriage celebrants would play a vital role to help the industry.

"We have a lot of foreigners who do come and get married in Fiji. Marriages can now be conducted in different locations and this is where celebrants play a big part."

Meanwhile, Mr Waqavakatoga said he was looking forward to serving the people of Fiji.

"It is an honour to be given this task. I am a pastor and I have been doing this work for a long time," said the 72-year-old, who was President of the Senate from 2001 to 2006.

He urged the younger generation to understand the importance of marriage.








