Marist and St. Josephs again

Update: 6:52PM MARIST BROTHERS High School and St. Joseph's Secondary School have once again won the Suva Zone II competition.
Taking home 23 gold, 11 silver and 16 bronze, the girls from Waimanu Road have now won two years in a row.
Proving dormidable with a substantial haul of 32 gold, 26 silver and 16 bronze was boys division winner Marist Brothers High School.
MBHS also won the zones best male athlete to its senior middle distance runner Emosi Sukanaivalu.
The best female athlete award went to Gospel High School's Suliana Vetanivula.
Nineteen records were broken in the 2 day meet, 10 from the girls and 9 from the boys division.