+ Enlarge this image Emosi Sukanaivalu after winning his first gold medal earlier today. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 6:23PM EMOSI Sukanaivalu of Marist Brothers High School is the best male athlete of the Suva Zone 2 athletics competition.

The seventh form student who comes from a family of athletes scooped three gold medals to help his school win the boys division.

His gold medals were in the senior boys 400m, 800m and he helped his 4x400m relay team come first too.

The awards ceremony of the last zone competition of the Coca Cola Games district competitions is currently underway.