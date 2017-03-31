Drowning victims laid to rest

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Kaitiro Tekaro is comforted by a family member during the funeral gathering in her husband's residence in Baiganivanua. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 5:21PM MEMBERS of the public, families and friends of 36-year-old Mohammed Khaiyum who is alleged to have drowned his three children in the Labasa river on Monday this week flocked at Baiganivanua in Labasa to pay their last respects to the four.

Teachers from Saint Mary's Primary School where the elder of the two boys was schooling were also at the funeral gathering.

Distraught mother and housewife Kaitiro Tekaro could not withstand her sorrow as she saw the remains of her late husband, daughter and two boys carried in to a prepared shed where the gathering was conducted.

Ms Tekaro said she would miss her family even though she had left her family for personal reasons.

The four were buried at the Basoga Cemetery this afternoon.