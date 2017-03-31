SJSS grab short sprints

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Maryann O'Neill and Helen Cerecere flank their winning 4x100m relay team. Picture: PENI KOMAISAVAI

Update: 5:10PM ST JOSEPHS secondary school athletes Maryanne O'neil and Helen Cerecere made an impressive debut when they grabbed gold and silver together in the sub-junior girls 200m.

The two went onto run the stretch and anchor of their grade's 4x100m relay and won gold for the Waimanu Road all girls school again.

Humble first timers in the Coca Cola Games Athletics arena, the two girls were ecstatic after their wins.

"It is such an honour to be able to run and win for St. Josephs, we are so happy," O'Neil said.

Already doing their homework, Cerecere said ACS athlete Marica Korovulavula was the one to beat in their events.

"It feels good to win this together, it was not our goal to come here and win together," Cerecere said.