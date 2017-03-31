Fiji Time: 5:47 PM on Friday 31 March

SJSS grab short sprints

LICE MOVONO
Friday, March 31, 2017

Update: 5:10PM ST JOSEPHS secondary school athletes Maryanne O'neil and Helen Cerecere made an impressive debut when they grabbed gold and silver together in the sub-junior girls 200m.

The two went onto run the stretch and anchor of their grade's 4x100m relay and won gold for the Waimanu Road all girls school again.

Humble first timers in the Coca Cola Games Athletics arena, the two girls were ecstatic after their wins.

"It is such an honour to be able to run and win for St. Josephs, we are so happy," O'Neil said.

Already doing their homework, Cerecere said ACS athlete Marica Korovulavula was the one to beat in their events.

"It feels good to win this together, it was not our goal to come here and win together," Cerecere said.








