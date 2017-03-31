Old scholars give students reason

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:07PM SEVENTEEN year old Peni Galuvakadua is sold on the Grammar Rise movement that old scholars of the Suva Grammar School have started in the school.

The seventh former who spent the earlier part of his secondary education in Lautoka's Natabua High School said he was not happy with his results today despite winning gold in the intermedia boys high jump event.

"I have been an athlete at Suva Grammar School for three years going now and this year we have really seen a lot of support from our old scholars," Galuvakadua said.

"This is the first time we have had a specialised high jump coach and its really made a difference in the way we train. Now we have technique and an actual timetable to train with. The old scholars have given us reason to do our best."

Galuvakadua fought off stiff competition from Marist Brothers High School's Jeke Lesuma, Joji Katia and Angelo Smith to win gold.