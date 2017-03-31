Fiji Time: 5:48 PM on Friday 31 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Old scholars give students reason

LICE MOVONO
Friday, March 31, 2017

Update: 5:07PM SEVENTEEN year old Peni Galuvakadua is sold on the Grammar Rise movement that old scholars of the Suva Grammar School have started in the school.

The seventh former who spent the earlier part of his secondary education in Lautoka's Natabua High School said he was not happy with his results today despite winning gold in the intermedia boys high jump event.

"I have been an athlete at Suva Grammar School for three years going now and this year we have really seen a lot of support from our old scholars," Galuvakadua said.

"This is the first time we have had a specialised high jump coach and its really made a difference in the way we train. Now we have technique and an actual timetable to train with. The old scholars have given us reason to do our best."

Galuvakadua fought off stiff competition from Marist Brothers High School's Jeke Lesuma, Joji Katia and Angelo Smith to win gold.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 55.132652.1326
GBP 0.38920.3812
EUR 0.45590.4439
NZD 0.70280.6698
AUD 0.64050.6155
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. First timer wins blue ribbon
  2. SJSS MARIST break records
  3. Suva police stops brawl
  4. Nurses 'can rejoin'
  5. Family of five hit with string of tragedies
  6. NFP faces exclusion
  7. Alleged theft in school
  8. Rayawa breaks 20-year record
  9. Infection outbreak
  10. BMS builds challenge

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  4. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  5. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  6. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  7. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  8. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)
  9. Boy escapes alive; Police search for missing siblings Monday (27 Mar)
  10. Reddy: Keep OBs out Monday (27 Mar)