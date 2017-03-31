Fiji Time: 5:48 PM on Friday 31 March

$2.85m EU assistance for sugar and agriculture

LITIA CAVA
Friday, March 31, 2017

Update: 5:06PM THE European Union today announced FJD$28.5 million assistance to help support the sugar and agriculture sector in Fiji and Fiji�s preparations for COP23.

European Commission Director-General for International Cooperation and Development, Stefano Manservisi made this announcement during a joint press conference with the Acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum today.

The Director-General said EU has  redirected and mobilised funds from ongoing programmes to support Fiji after Tropical Cyclone Winston and the EU is currently working on disbursing  euro 9.8 million (F$ 22 m) to support the rehabilitation of the sugar and agriculture sector.

Mr Manservisi said EU will provide euro 3million (F$6.5m) to support Fiji in effective preparations of COP23, which will be hosted in early November in Bonn, Germany.

A sum of euro 2 million (F$4m) will be provided directly to the Fijian Government while the euro 1 million (F$2.1m) will be committed to United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC).








