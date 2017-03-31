Farmer jailed for raping daughter

Update: 4:45PM A MAN from Savusavu was sentenced to nine years and nine months in prison after being convicted of raping his own biological daughter.
In sentencing the 34-year-old farmer at the High Court in
Labasa yesterday Justice Vincent Perera said the actions of the father of four
has given the victim a disgusting experience that would have seared into her
memories by now.
"This experience will no doubt haunt her throughout her
lifetime," Justice Perera said.
He however took into consideration the early guilty plea of
the father; he was a first offender, remorseful and cooperated with police.
He will serve a minimum of six years and nine months before
he is eligible for parole.