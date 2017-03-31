Fiji Time: 5:47 PM on Friday 31 March

Farmer jailed for raping daughter

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, March 31, 2017

Update: 4:45PM A MAN from Savusavu was sentenced to nine years and nine months in prison after being convicted of raping his own biological daughter.

In sentencing the 34-year-old farmer at the High Court in Labasa yesterday Justice Vincent Perera said the actions of the father of four has given the victim a disgusting experience that would have seared into her memories by now.

"This experience will no doubt haunt her throughout her lifetime," Justice Perera said.

He however took into consideration the early guilty plea of the father; he was a first offender, remorseful and cooperated with police.

He will serve a minimum of six years and nine months before he is eligible for parole.








