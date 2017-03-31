Trio take it all

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Josua daveta, Michael Jennings and Elijah Vuatadroka grabbed Gold, Silver and Bronze respectively . Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 4:38PM BOND, coaching and confidence made the difference for the Marist Brothers High School Junior Boys 800m team.

The team; Josua Daveta, Michael Jennings and Elijah Vuatadroka grabbed gold, silver and bronze respectively and said it had been their target.

The trio who have been training together under MBHS Coach Uliano Rokosuli said they had a lot of confidence in each other even though they were quite nervous.

"Our technique was to let them pull out early so we could pace them and close in at the end," Hennings said