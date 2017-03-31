Beqa lasses grab both

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Paulini Rasuva and Kalesi Liku of Beqa Yanuca Secondary School. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 4:36PM TWO BEQA lasses tagged team Suva schools out of the competition to grab gold and silver in the Open grade 800m event.

Kalesi Liku 18 of Raviravi village said going to the islands primary school to train almost 2 hours each day was worth it.

Her running mate Paulini Rasuva 15 of Nawaisomo village who won the silver said they came with the goal to win.

"Our talatala came to us and shared Psalm 23 which said to me that I would be fine," Liku said.

The sixth former who came fifth in the same event at last years zonal meet said she was confident of her performance at the Coca Cola National Championships in April.

"I'm not frightened of any of the big school because I am confident in God," she said.

"If I train hard and have faith I'll be ok."