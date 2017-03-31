Fiji Time: 5:48 PM on Friday 31 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Courtesy call

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, March 31, 2017

Update: 4:12PM THE European Union (EU) would commit over EUR40 million (FJ$90 million) to Fiji during the period 2014-2020.

This was highlighted by the European Commission Director-General for International Cooperation and Development, Stefano Manservisi while paying a paying a courtesy visit to the President Jioji Konrote this morning. 

Mr Manservisi indicated that the financial assistance would support good governance and sustainable rural livelihoods in general with projects on access to justice, support to reform the sugar sector and diversification of agriculture, and emergency funding to cope with extreme weather.

He also commended Fiji for the recovery efforts following tropical cyclone Winston, for which the EU has provided emergency and recovery support and for which additional support amounting to EUR 10 million (FJ$21 million) is being prepared.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 55.132652.1326
GBP 0.38920.3812
EUR 0.45590.4439
NZD 0.70280.6698
AUD 0.64050.6155
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. First timer wins blue ribbon
  2. SJSS MARIST break records
  3. Suva police stops brawl
  4. Nurses 'can rejoin'
  5. Family of five hit with string of tragedies
  6. NFP faces exclusion
  7. Alleged theft in school
  8. Rayawa breaks 20-year record
  9. Infection outbreak
  10. BMS builds challenge

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  4. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  5. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  6. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  7. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  8. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)
  9. Boy escapes alive; Police search for missing siblings Monday (27 Mar)
  10. Reddy: Keep OBs out Monday (27 Mar)