Courtesy call

Update: 4:12PM THE European Union (EU) would commit over EUR40 million (FJ$90 million) to Fiji during the period 2014-2020.

This was highlighted by the European Commission Director-General for International Cooperation and Development, Stefano Manservisi while paying a paying a courtesy visit to the President Jioji Konrote this morning.

Mr Manservisi indicated that the financial assistance would support good governance and sustainable rural livelihoods in general with projects on access to justice, support to reform the sugar sector and diversification of agriculture, and emergency funding to cope with extreme weather.

He also commended Fiji for the recovery efforts following tropical cyclone Winston, for which the EU has provided emergency and recovery support and for which additional support amounting to EUR 10 million (FJ$21 million) is being prepared.