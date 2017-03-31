Fiji Time: 5:48 PM on Friday 31 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Lolohea further remanded

AQELA SUSU
Friday, March 31, 2017

Update: 4:00PM TIMOCI Tupou Lolohea the man charged with the alleged murder of his de-facto partner in Nadera last week Monday has been further remanded in custody.

The 56-year-old who was represented by Isireli Romanu appeared before Justice Salesi Temo this afternoon charged with one count of murder and one count of criminal trespass.

He was alleged to have unlawfully entered the compound of Zulfikar Begg and murdered Elenoa Dicovi 24, at Nasilivata St in Nadera.

He will reappear in court on May 1.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 55.132652.1326
GBP 0.38920.3812
EUR 0.45590.4439
NZD 0.70280.6698
AUD 0.64050.6155
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. First timer wins blue ribbon
  2. SJSS MARIST break records
  3. Suva police stops brawl
  4. Nurses 'can rejoin'
  5. Family of five hit with string of tragedies
  6. NFP faces exclusion
  7. Alleged theft in school
  8. Rayawa breaks 20-year record
  9. Infection outbreak
  10. BMS builds challenge

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  4. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  5. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  6. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  7. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  8. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)
  9. Boy escapes alive; Police search for missing siblings Monday (27 Mar)
  10. Reddy: Keep OBs out Monday (27 Mar)