Lolohea further remanded

+ Enlarge this image Police Sergeant Usa Cakau escorts Timoci Lolohea to the holding cell after his court sitting today. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 4:00PM TIMOCI Tupou Lolohea the man charged with the alleged murder of his de-facto partner in Nadera last week Monday has been further remanded in custody.

The 56-year-old who was represented by Isireli Romanu appeared before Justice Salesi Temo this afternoon charged with one count of murder and one count of criminal trespass.

He was alleged to have unlawfully entered the compound of Zulfikar Begg and murdered Elenoa Dicovi 24, at Nasilivata St in Nadera.

He will reappear in court on May 1.