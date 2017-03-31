Sponsorship boost for FHRI awards

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Human Resources Institute (FHRI) president Kameli Batiweti receives the sponsorship cheque from Asco Motors chief executive Craig Sims for the BSP Fiji Human Resources Institute (FHRI) Awards 2017 earlier today. Picture: FILIPE NAIGULEVU

Update: 3:46PM A LEADING automotive distributor in Fiji has showed their support towards the BSP Fiji Human Resources Institute (FHRI) Awards 2017 to held in May.

Asco Motors today officially came on board with a $5000 sponsorship for the annual awards which recognises exceptional HR practitioners and organisations that are setting standards of HR best practices in Fiji.

In handing over the cheque, Asco Motors chief executive Craig Sims said it was fundamental to invest in human capital.

"We are very pleased to get behind this to recognise people, who put in all the hard work and effort to retain, motivate and keep our employees engaged," he said.

Receiving the sponsorship cheque, FHRI president Kameli Batiweti said Asco Motors had taken the lead in supporting the event which speaks volume of their attitude towards investing in human capital.

"This sponsorship from Asco Motors is huge for us because it now allows us to take our human resources awards to the next level and the only way we can go is upwards," he said.

The BSP FHRI Awards 2017, which has BSP Bank, BSP Finance and BSP Life as the major sponsors will be held at the Holiday Inn Suva.