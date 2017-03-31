Fiji Time: 5:47 PM on Friday 31 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Sponsorship boost for FHRI awards

FILIPE NAIGULEVU
Friday, March 31, 2017

Update: 3:46PM A LEADING automotive distributor in Fiji has showed their support towards the BSP Fiji Human Resources Institute (FHRI) Awards 2017 to held in May.

Asco Motors today officially came on board with a $5000 sponsorship for the annual awards which recognises exceptional HR practitioners and organisations that are setting standards of HR best practices in Fiji.

In handing over the cheque, Asco Motors chief executive Craig Sims said it was fundamental to invest in human capital.

"We are very pleased to get behind this to recognise people, who put in all the hard work and effort to retain, motivate and keep our employees engaged," he said.

Receiving the sponsorship cheque, FHRI president Kameli Batiweti said Asco Motors had taken the lead in supporting the event which speaks volume of their attitude towards investing in human capital.

"This sponsorship from Asco Motors is huge for us because it now allows us to take our human resources awards to the next level and the only way we can go is upwards," he said.

The BSP FHRI Awards 2017, which has BSP Bank, BSP Finance and BSP Life as the major sponsors will be held at the Holiday Inn Suva.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 55.132652.1326
GBP 0.38920.3812
EUR 0.45590.4439
NZD 0.70280.6698
AUD 0.64050.6155
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. First timer wins blue ribbon
  2. SJSS MARIST break records
  3. Suva police stops brawl
  4. Nurses 'can rejoin'
  5. Family of five hit with string of tragedies
  6. NFP faces exclusion
  7. Alleged theft in school
  8. Rayawa breaks 20-year record
  9. Infection outbreak
  10. BMS builds challenge

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  4. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  5. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  6. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  7. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  8. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)
  9. Boy escapes alive; Police search for missing siblings Monday (27 Mar)
  10. Reddy: Keep OBs out Monday (27 Mar)