Fiji Time: 5:47 PM on Friday 31 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Major water disruptions along Suva - Nausori corridor

MERE NALEBA
Friday, March 31, 2017

Update: 3:21PM WATER Authority of Fiji customers living along the Suva - Nausori corridor are still experiencing intermittent water supply.

This is due to a defective 600mm sluice or device  controlling the flow of water, especially one in a lock gate at the Waila Pumping Station which caused leaks resulting in the disruption of water supply to its customers. 

There is no confirmation on how soon the repair works on the current leaking main will be fixed.

The disruption of water supply has been on-going since last night.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 55.132652.1326
GBP 0.38920.3812
EUR 0.45590.4439
NZD 0.70280.6698
AUD 0.64050.6155
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. First timer wins blue ribbon
  2. SJSS MARIST break records
  3. Suva police stops brawl
  4. Nurses 'can rejoin'
  5. Family of five hit with string of tragedies
  6. NFP faces exclusion
  7. Alleged theft in school
  8. Rayawa breaks 20-year record
  9. Infection outbreak
  10. BMS builds challenge

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  4. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  5. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  6. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  7. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  8. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)
  9. Boy escapes alive; Police search for missing siblings Monday (27 Mar)
  10. Reddy: Keep OBs out Monday (27 Mar)