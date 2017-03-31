Major water disruptions along Suva - Nausori corridor

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:21PM WATER Authority of Fiji customers living along the Suva - Nausori corridor are still experiencing intermittent water supply.

This is due to a defective 600mm sluice or device controlling the flow of water, especially one in a lock gate at the Waila Pumping Station which caused leaks resulting in the disruption of water supply to its customers.

There is no confirmation on how soon the repair works on the current leaking main will be fixed.

The disruption of water supply has been on-going since last night.