Sukanaivalu grabs gold

+ Enlarge this image Emosi Sukanaivalu after his gold medal run. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 3:10PM NERVOUS because he was unaware of what the competition would be like, Emosi Sukanaivalu gave his 400m senior grade run everything.

Stopping the clock at 50.81s, Sukanaivalu, a Marist Brothers High School student praised God and his coaches for the gold medal run.

"I just give God back all the glory and honor because I know all good things come from him," Sukanaivalu said.

The Year 13 senior whose mother ran the same event in the 90s and whose uncle is also a high school athletics personality said his coaches did all the hard work."