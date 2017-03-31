Sukanaivalu grabs gold

Update: 3:10PM NERVOUS because he was unaware of what the competition would be like, Emosi Sukanaivalu gave his 400m senior grade run everything.
Stopping the clock at 50.81s, Sukanaivalu, a Marist Brothers High School
student praised God and his coaches for the gold medal run.
"I just give God back all the glory and honor because I know all good
things come from him," Sukanaivalu said.
The Year 13 senior whose mother ran the same event in the 90s and whose uncle
is also a high school athletics personality said his coaches did all the hard
work."