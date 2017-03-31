Young blazes the middle

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Young after her gold medal winning 400m race. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 2:54PM ST. JOSEPH'S Secondary School star athlete Helena Young staked a new name for herself today at the Suva Zone II athletics meet.

Grabbing gold in the intermediate girls 400m race today, Young said she had been very nervous.

Better known for 100m gold medals run since she started high school, the sixth former is now excited about her prospects ahead of the Coca Cola National Championships next month.

"I was actually quite nervous today. I only just started training intensely for this event three weeks ago," Young said.

"It was a bit hard because its so long compared to what I'm used to."

Ms Young has set her sights on the middle distance since an injury last year ended her short springs reign.