APTC launch Green Action Plan in the Solomons

+ Enlarge this image APTC administration staff display hats made from recycled materials. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:42PM AN initiative by students of the Australia-Pacific Technical College (APTC) to promote public awareness and positive change to deal with environmental issues was launched earlier this month in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

Launched as the APTC's Green Action Plan, the initiative is also to encourage individual and community stewardship of natural resources in Solomon Islands.

APTC Solomon Islands Country Manager, Ms Pamela Morgan said it is important that APTC be a role model for environmental sustainability and responsibility as well as ensuring that all students are exposed to ways of maintaining a pristine environment in the Solomon Islands.

Community services students also designed green t-shirts with their own recycle logo as part of the Sustaining Pacific project.

Another group of students created an awareness role play on environmental issues, while the third demonstrated how to recycle and reuse all leftover materials from their program through a range of practical ideas.

To promote recycling, every student and staff member will create a hat from recycled materials.

APTC is an innovative development project funded by the Australian Government, delivering Australian skills and qualifications for a wide range of vocational careers for skilled workers across the Pacific region.

This semester, APTC students in Solomon Islands are undertaking studies in three Certificate III programs - Carpentry, Community Services and Hospitality.