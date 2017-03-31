APTC launch Green Action Plan in the Solomons

Update: 2:42PM AN initiative by students of the Australia-Pacific Technical College (APTC) to promote public awareness and positive change to deal with environmental issues was launched earlier this month in Honiara, Solomon Islands.
Launched as the APTC's Green Action Plan, the initiative is also to
encourage individual and community stewardship of natural resources in Solomon
Islands.
APTC Solomon Islands Country
Manager, Ms Pamela Morgan said it is important that APTC be a role model for
environmental sustainability and responsibility as well as ensuring that all
students are exposed to ways of maintaining a pristine environment in the
Solomon Islands.
Community services students also
designed green t-shirts with their own recycle logo as part of the Sustaining
Pacific project.
Another group of students created
an awareness role play on environmental issues, while the third demonstrated
how to recycle and reuse all leftover materials from their program through a
range of practical ideas.
To promote recycling, every
student and staff member will create a hat from recycled materials.
APTC is an innovative development
project funded by the Australian Government, delivering Australian skills and
qualifications for a wide range of vocational careers for skilled workers
across the Pacific region.
This semester, APTC students in
Solomon Islands are undertaking studies in three Certificate III programs -
Carpentry, Community Services and Hospitality.