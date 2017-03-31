Update: 2:31PM FIJIAN Parliament speaker Dr Jiko Luveni will be part of more than 650 parliamentarians from 132 countries attending the 136th IPU Assembly in Dhaka, Bangladesh in April.
Dr Jiko will be accompanied by the Minister for Women,
Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa, Minister for Youth and
Sports Laisenia Tuitubou and Secretariat Support staff.
Nobel Peace Prize and children's rights activist, Kailash
Satyarthi, will be the keynote speaker during the opening session of the
debates on April 2.
Mr Satyarthi has spent many years tackling the tragic impact
of inequality on children and he is expected to highlight the role and
responsibility of parliamentarians in ending child labour and better protecting
children from all forms of exploitation.
Together with the IPU, he also will call on nations to end
child trafficking and make every effort to protect the fundamental rights of
children.
It is expected at the end of the Assembly for the
parliamentarians to adopt a resolution to guarantee the financial inclusion of
women as drivers of development.