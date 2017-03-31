Fiji Time: 5:48 PM on Friday 31 March

136th IPU Assembly

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, March 31, 2017

Update: 2:31PM FIJIAN Parliament speaker Dr Jiko Luveni will be part of more than 650 parliamentarians from 132 countries attending the 136th IPU Assembly in Dhaka, Bangladesh in April.

Dr Jiko will be accompanied by the Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa, Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou and Secretariat Support staff.

Nobel Peace Prize and children's rights activist, Kailash Satyarthi, will be the keynote speaker during the opening session of the debates on April 2.

Mr Satyarthi has spent many years tackling the tragic impact of inequality on children and he is expected to highlight the role and responsibility of parliamentarians in ending child labour and better protecting children from all forms of exploitation.

Together with the IPU, he also will call on nations to end child trafficking and make every effort to protect the fundamental rights of children.

It is expected at the end of the Assembly for the parliamentarians to adopt a resolution to guarantee the financial inclusion of women as drivers of development.








