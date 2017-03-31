Waqavakatoga is a certified marriage celebrant

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum presents the certificate to new Civil Marriage Celebrant Certificate recipient Taito Waqavakatoga during the presentation at the Suvavou House in Suva this morning. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 2:13PM TAITO Waqavakatoga is the latest recipient of the Civil Marriage Celebrant Certificate.

The 72-year-old was presented with his certificate by Acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum today.

Mr Waqavakatoga, the former Register General of the country, said he was looking forward to serve the people of Fiji.

"It is an honour to be given this task. I am a pastor also and I have been doing this work for a long time," Mr Waqavakatoga said.

Mr Khaiyum while presenting the certificate said marriage celebrants provide better services to the public at large.