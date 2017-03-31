Fiji Time: 5:48 PM on Friday 31 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Waqavakatoga is a certified marriage celebrant

VISHAAL KUMAR
Friday, March 31, 2017

Update: 2:13PM TAITO Waqavakatoga is the latest recipient of the Civil Marriage Celebrant Certificate.

The 72-year-old was presented with his certificate  by Acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum today.

Mr Waqavakatoga, the former Register General of the country, said he was looking forward to serve the people of Fiji.

"It is an honour to be given this task. I am a pastor also and I have been doing this work for a long time," Mr Waqavakatoga said.

Mr Khaiyum while presenting the certificate said marriage celebrants provide better services to the public at large. 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 55.132652.1326
GBP 0.38920.3812
EUR 0.45590.4439
NZD 0.70280.6698
AUD 0.64050.6155
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. First timer wins blue ribbon
  2. SJSS MARIST break records
  3. Suva police stops brawl
  4. Nurses 'can rejoin'
  5. Family of five hit with string of tragedies
  6. NFP faces exclusion
  7. Alleged theft in school
  8. Rayawa breaks 20-year record
  9. Infection outbreak
  10. BMS builds challenge

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  4. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  5. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  6. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  7. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  8. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)
  9. Boy escapes alive; Police search for missing siblings Monday (27 Mar)
  10. Reddy: Keep OBs out Monday (27 Mar)