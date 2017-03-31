Waqavakatoga is a certified marriage celebrant

Update: 2:13PM TAITO Waqavakatoga is the latest recipient of the Civil Marriage Celebrant Certificate.
The 72-year-old was presented with his certificate by Acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum today.
Mr Waqavakatoga,
the former Register General of the country, said he was looking forward to
serve the people of Fiji.
"It is an
honour to be given this task. I am a pastor also and I have been doing this
work for a long time," Mr Waqavakatoga said.
Mr Khaiyum
while presenting the certificate said marriage celebrants provide better
services to the public at large.