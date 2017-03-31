USP students graduate

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image University of the South Pacific students at their graduation at the Vodafone Arena in Laucala Bay, Suva this morning. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 1:56PM THE essence of excellence is to continue dreaming and working towards success, says University of the South Pacific vice-chancellor Professor Rajesh Chandra.

He made those comments at the USP graduation ceremony in Suva earlier today.

With a record number of students graduating this year, this year's event had been divided into two sessions.

The morning session had students graduating from the faculty of Arts, Law and Education, the faculty of Science, Technology and Environment and, Pacific Technical and Further Education also known as Pacific TAFE.

"Today, you deserve to celebrate. You all have worked hard, sacrificed and persevered," Mr Chandra said.

He encouraged students to pay tribute to those who had helped them in their journey.

"Remember to thank those who have supported you so far, your parents and families, sponsors, lecturers and tutors without whose support, you would not have reached this far.

"You will face many hurdles in your life but always have the courage to continue, like you have done as students today and reached success."

A total of 1680 students will graduate today.

The second graduation ceremony starts at 2pm today.