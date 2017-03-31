Fiji Time: 2:05 PM on Friday 31 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Grammar rise up

LICE MOVONO
Friday, March 31, 2017

Update: 1:50PM IT IS a story similar to that of many schools synonymous with sporting excellence, the power of the old scholars.

Suva Grammar School principal Segran Pillay said the seemingly easy wins in the heats of the Suva Zone 2 competition was a result of a drive by its former scholars.

"We did not come here to win 2017. We are in a three-year plan driven by our old students which will show results in 2018, 2019," Mr Pillay  said.

Almost like a warning of things to come for the former athletics powerhouse, the school entrants in every available event are making a play champion status which currently belongs to Marist Brothers High School and St Joseph's Secondary School.

"From what we have seen so far, they seen to be doing well and I am very happy and also so very thankful to the former students."

Mr Pillay, the former head of Jai Narayan College - an academically-oriented institution, said the 'Grammar Rise Up' movement was taking over the school and involved all sectors of the secondary school system, including academics.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 55.132652.1326
GBP 0.38920.3812
EUR 0.45590.4439
NZD 0.70280.6698
AUD 0.64050.6155
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. First timer wins blue ribbon
  2. Family of five hit with string of tragedies
  3. Suva police stops brawl
  4. Nurses 'can rejoin'
  5. NFP faces exclusion
  6. Alleged theft in school
  7. BMS builds challenge
  8. Rayawa breaks 20-year record
  9. Infection outbreak
  10. Communicate for unity

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  4. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  5. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  6. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  7. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  8. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)
  9. Boy escapes alive; Police search for missing siblings Monday (27 Mar)
  10. Reddy: Keep OBs out Monday (27 Mar)