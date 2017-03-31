/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Suva Grammar School students cheering their athletes on at the Suva Zone 2 athletics competition. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 1:50PM IT IS a story similar to that of many schools synonymous with sporting excellence, the power of the old scholars.

Suva Grammar School principal Segran Pillay said the seemingly easy wins in the heats of the Suva Zone 2 competition was a result of a drive by its former scholars.

"We did not come here to win 2017. We are in a three-year plan driven by our old students which will show results in 2018, 2019," Mr Pillay said.

Almost like a warning of things to come for the former athletics powerhouse, the school entrants in every available event are making a play champion status which currently belongs to Marist Brothers High School and St Joseph's Secondary School.

"From what we have seen so far, they seen to be doing well and I am very happy and also so very thankful to the former students."

Mr Pillay, the former head of Jai Narayan College - an academically-oriented institution, said the 'Grammar Rise Up' movement was taking over the school and involved all sectors of the secondary school system, including academics.