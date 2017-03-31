Fiji Time: 2:06 PM on Friday 31 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

SJSS MARIST break records

LICE MOVONO
Friday, March 31, 2017

Update: 12:48PM USUAL Suva Zone 2 winners Marist Brothers High School and St Joseph's Secondary School have displayed early dominance with two broken records in their haul.

MBHS sub junior long jumper Simon Behari broke a record set before he was even born.

His 5.74m  jump was further than 5.30m set in 1995.

Davina Cleary of SJSS ran in the sub junior girls 400m with a time of 1m.1.80s beating a record set in 2007 of 1m.5.96s.

The competition continues.

Stay with www.fijitimes.com.fj for the latest from the secondary school atheletics zone meet taking place at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 55.132652.1326
GBP 0.38920.3812
EUR 0.45590.4439
NZD 0.70280.6698
AUD 0.64050.6155
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. First timer wins blue ribbon
  2. Family of five hit with string of tragedies
  3. Suva police stops brawl
  4. Nurses 'can rejoin'
  5. NFP faces exclusion
  6. Alleged theft in school
  7. BMS builds challenge
  8. Rayawa breaks 20-year record
  9. Infection outbreak
  10. Communicate for unity

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  4. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  5. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  6. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  7. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  8. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)
  9. Boy escapes alive; Police search for missing siblings Monday (27 Mar)
  10. Reddy: Keep OBs out Monday (27 Mar)