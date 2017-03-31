SJSS MARIST break records

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image JSS sprinter Helena Young cruises to an easy victory in the Inter girls 400m heats. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 12:48PM USUAL Suva Zone 2 winners Marist Brothers High School and St Joseph's Secondary School have displayed early dominance with two broken records in their haul.

MBHS sub junior long jumper Simon Behari broke a record set before he was even born.

His 5.74m jump was further than 5.30m set in 1995.

Davina Cleary of SJSS ran in the sub junior girls 400m with a time of 1m.1.80s beating a record set in 2007 of 1m.5.96s.

The competition continues.

