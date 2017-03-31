SJSS MARIST break records

Update: 12:48PM USUAL Suva Zone 2 winners Marist Brothers High School and St Joseph's Secondary School have displayed early dominance with two broken records in their haul.
MBHS sub junior long jumper Simon Behari broke a record set before he was even born.
His 5.74m jump was further than 5.30m set in 1995.
Davina Cleary of SJSS ran in the sub junior girls 400m with a time of 1m.1.80s beating a record set in 2007 of 1m.5.96s.
The competition continues.
Stay with www.fijitimes.com.fj for the latest from the secondary school atheletics zone meet taking place at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.