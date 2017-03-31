Fiji Time: 2:06 PM on Friday 31 March

Climate concern

Vishaal Kumar
Friday, March 31, 2017

THE United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) takes the matter of addressing climate change issues in Fiji very seriously.

This was highlighted by UNFPA's executive director Dr Babatunde Osotimehin in Suva yesterday.

Dr Osotimehin said climate change played a huge role in developing a country like Fiji.

"When we talk about development, it is not a singular issue and you cannot develop Fiji without addressing the issue of climate change because it is an everyday thing people have to contend with," he said.

Dr Osotimehin said there were various issues that needed to be looked at first before committing to development. "In a sense, it is important to say that we have to take together disaster risk reduction, new global goals , the Paris Agreement on climate change and also the financing of all these." He said Fiji had taken the right path towards addressing climate change issues affecting the country.

"Fiji understands that building resilience in the societies and among people has to happen quickly so that the effects of climate change can be mitigated to a certain extent."

And doing that, you need to include women and girls to participate actively."

However, he said not all issues could be prevented but instead mitigated to provide relief to people who had been affected by climate change.

"Of course, we won't be able to prevent all the issues, but we can mitigate and also position ourselves as UNFPA to rapidly deploy facilities to people who had been affected," he said.








