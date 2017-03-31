Fiji Time: 2:05 PM on Friday 31 March

Company supports awards

Vishaal Kumar
Friday, March 31, 2017

THE Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) achieved another milestone in its bid to promote the talents of local musicians and artistes in the country.

Fiji Television Ltd was the latest organisation to show support towards FPRA's awards night by signing a partnership to be the media broadcaster for the event.

Fiji TV acting chief executive officer Karen Lobendahn said it was an honour for Fiji TV to participate and be a partner of FPRA's awards night for this year. "We are glad to give back to the local talents and this year we hope to put a grand show on television for our viewers," she said.

FPRA director Seru Serevi highlighted the importance of the partnership and what it meant for the local artist in the country.

"We would like to thank Fiji TV for coming on board. We are in the same business of providing entertainment to the public," he said.








