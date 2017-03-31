Fiji Time: 2:06 PM on Friday 31 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Home at last for Yabaki

Luisa Qiolevu
Friday, March 31, 2017

SELINA Yabaki was quite happy when a group of women arrived at her village on Wednesday to build her house.

Ms Yabaki, 55, of Nakorovou Village in Rewa, was a victim of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston last year and later lost the remains of her house to a fire in November.

She described Wednesday as a blessing.

"I am so blessed to finally have a decent home to live in as I lived in a shed which only had a small space for my bed," she said.

Ms Yabaki said she never dreamt that help would come.

"I never thought that I would one day have a decent home to replace this current space that I call home and seeing the help given to me by Habitat for Humanity Fiji today is just overwhelming.

"I don't have a secure job like everyone else in the village as I struggle to sell coconuts and ivi (Tahitian chestnut) so I can buy my clothes and some other things that I need for my new home," she said.

Habitat for Humanity Fiji spokesperson Doreen Narayan said the HFH Build Back Safer project helped empower women.

The 15 women who helped build the house were from Nadoria, Nalase and Nakorovou villages in Rewa.

"This project helps strengthen women's ability to build a house and give them more knowledge of how to build a house without the help of any man," she said.

Ms Narayan said groups of carpenters were also present at the village to help out with the construction while a man from Nakorovou Village cooked lunch for the group of women builders.

HFH Fiji board chairperson Hamidan Bibi said being a builder was not gender-specific.

"Women in particular often show a feeling of inner strength and they are able to harness this energy into making their homes safe and comfortable, ultimately benefiting their families and societies generally," he said.

"Making women more aware of these aspects through a project like HFH Fiji's Build Back Safer, is being inclusive and empowering.

"It also makes sense to have everyone involved in the rebuilding efforts and acknowledge the fact together we can achieve so much more."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 55.132652.1326
GBP 0.38920.3812
EUR 0.45590.4439
NZD 0.70280.6698
AUD 0.64050.6155
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. First timer wins blue ribbon
  2. Family of five hit with string of tragedies
  3. Suva police stops brawl
  4. Nurses 'can rejoin'
  5. NFP faces exclusion
  6. Alleged theft in school
  7. BMS builds challenge
  8. Rayawa breaks 20-year record
  9. Infection outbreak
  10. Communicate for unity

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  4. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  5. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  6. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  7. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  8. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)
  9. Boy escapes alive; Police search for missing siblings Monday (27 Mar)
  10. Reddy: Keep OBs out Monday (27 Mar)