Home at last for Yabaki

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Marisele Viti of Nakorovou Village in Rewa mixing cement as they work together to build a house that was destroyed during the TC Winston. Picture: JONA KONATACI

SELINA Yabaki was quite happy when a group of women arrived at her village on Wednesday to build her house.

Ms Yabaki, 55, of Nakorovou Village in Rewa, was a victim of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston last year and later lost the remains of her house to a fire in November.

She described Wednesday as a blessing.

"I am so blessed to finally have a decent home to live in as I lived in a shed which only had a small space for my bed," she said.

Ms Yabaki said she never dreamt that help would come.

"I never thought that I would one day have a decent home to replace this current space that I call home and seeing the help given to me by Habitat for Humanity Fiji today is just overwhelming.

"I don't have a secure job like everyone else in the village as I struggle to sell coconuts and ivi (Tahitian chestnut) so I can buy my clothes and some other things that I need for my new home," she said.

Habitat for Humanity Fiji spokesperson Doreen Narayan said the HFH Build Back Safer project helped empower women.

The 15 women who helped build the house were from Nadoria, Nalase and Nakorovou villages in Rewa.

"This project helps strengthen women's ability to build a house and give them more knowledge of how to build a house without the help of any man," she said.

Ms Narayan said groups of carpenters were also present at the village to help out with the construction while a man from Nakorovou Village cooked lunch for the group of women builders.

HFH Fiji board chairperson Hamidan Bibi said being a builder was not gender-specific.

"Women in particular often show a feeling of inner strength and they are able to harness this energy into making their homes safe and comfortable, ultimately benefiting their families and societies generally," he said.

"Making women more aware of these aspects through a project like HFH Fiji's Build Back Safer, is being inclusive and empowering.

"It also makes sense to have everyone involved in the rebuilding efforts and acknowledge the fact together we can achieve so much more."