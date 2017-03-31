Concerns over old sewer lines

/ Front page / News

THE sewerage problems faced by Tavua residents was raised during a National Development Plan consultation in Tavua on Tuesday night.

Tavua Vatukoula Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Pravin Anand said existing sewer lines were old and needed to be replaced.

"There is a problem with sewer lines in Tavua and if we have that upgraded and put in new ones, we can expand," he said.

Mr Anand said upgrading sewer lines should be a priority for Government as it was one of the most important infrastructure needed for any development.

"We can't go and set up a proper residential property or a business in a place where there is no proper sewerage systems.

"As soon as these existing infrastructures are upgraded, we will start to see better developments coming up."

Ministry of Economy officials conducting the public consultation took note of Mr Anand's submission and said the upgrading of public infrastructure was part of Government's development plan.