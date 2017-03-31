Fiji Time: 2:06 PM on Friday 31 March

Record number of graduates

Alisi Vucago
Friday, March 31, 2017

A RECORD number of students will graduate from the University of the South Pacific's Laucala campus in Suva this year. There will be 1680 graduates this year, compared with 1606 last year.

This was revealed by USP's vice-chancellor Professor Rajesh Chandra, who said more people were enrolling at the university each year.

Prof Chandra said they would separate the graduation by faculties today.

The graduation will take place at the Vodafone Arena with the morning session including graduates from the Faculty of Arts, Law and Education and the Faculty of Science, Technology and Environment and the afternoon session comprising Faculty of Business and Economics.








