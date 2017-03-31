Fiji Time: 2:05 PM on Friday 31 March

ITaukei studies up

Alisi Vucago
Friday, March 31, 2017

THE iTaukei Trust Fund Board is determined to continue supporting vernacular language studies in the iTaukei language for the Faculty of Arts, Law and Education (FALE) at the University of the South Pacific.

This will be the sixth consecutive year it will support USP, bringing its contribution to about $1 million.

iTaukei Trust Fund Board chief executive officer Isoa Kaloumaira said the fund was appreciative of the work that was being done by USP.

"The major development is most of the programs are now online and that has really increased the uptake for the diploma course," he said.

"We look forward to similar work being carried out in the years ahead in terms of our relationship and the good thing about USP is its outreach to people trying to understand the language and now with things online you don't have to be in Fiji."

FALE dean Dr Akanisi Kedrayate said through the funding provided, the university would be able to continue and sustain the younger generations to be well-grounded in their culture.

"The last course to be written is in flexible learning and will be done this semester, so we have big plans in extending this program to the diaspora in the United States, Australia, England, Europe and New Zealand, where the iTaukei people are so that they can have access to this online program and the courses, which will enable them to continue to know their cultures and their language," she said.

Dr Kedrayate said the contribution catered for staff salaries, flexi school units and it funded other groups from Government that wanted to upgrade their knowledge of the iTaukei language with a Diploma in Pacific Language at the university.








