State to evaluate jobs

Acting Prime Minister and Attorney -General Aiyaz Sayed -Khaiyum opening the Job Evaluator Training at Novotel Lami yesterday.

GOVERNMENT will forge ahead and continue with the civil service job evaluation process because it is in the best interest of all civil servants, says Attorney-General and Minister for Civil Service Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

The statement by Mr Sayed-Khaiyum was in response to comments made by Fiji Public Service Association general secretary Rajeshwar Singh.

Mr Singh, during the association's meeting earlier this month, claimed that Government was conducting a job evaluation exercise within the civil service without consulting the FPSA and the Confederation of Public Sector Unions.

While speaking at the opening of the Job Evaluator Accreditation Training at Novotel Suva-Lami Bay on Wednesday, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said workers representatives had been involved since last year.

"We've asked them to participate and they're not necessarily happy with the evaluation exercise we've done," he said.

"In the past few weeks, I understand that the annual general meeting of Fiji Public Service Association was being held and they had elections."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum also confirmed that he received an email query from The Fiji Times while overseas stating Mr Singh's claims on the issue, but he had not responded at the time.

He said he was aware of the log of claims filed by the Confederation of Public Sector Unions (CPSU) with Government for a 15 per cent pay rise for all members of the CPSU affiliates.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the CPSU had "missed the point" by seeking an across the board 15 per cent pay rise.

"You are not actually recognising the different skills sets that may have different salary levels within a particular ministry," he said. "You may actually be denying your members, whatever number of members they have, maybe a possibly 25 per cent pay rise. You may be actually denying them a continuous pay rise by just simply getting a one off 15 per cent pay rise."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum also stressed the need for people to "start thinking differently".

"We need to be able to start adopting new ways of thinking for us to be able to fit into the 21st century Fiji and for us to be responsive to the challenges that we have."