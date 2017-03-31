Witness recalls assault

/ Front page / News

A PROSECUTION witness yesterday told the court that he saw one of the accused charged with the alleged murder of a labourer at Lakena in Nausori injure his right knee in the process of repeatedly punching and stomping on the victim.

Pita Rabaka revealed this when he took the witness stand as the trial went into its fourth day before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva.

Kelepi Qaqa, Josaia Vusuya and Tevita Dakuituraga are standing trial before Justice Temo for allegedly assaulting Epineri Waqawai, 25, on July 18, 2015, resulting in his death.

Mr Vusuya and Mr Qaqa are charged with one count each of murder, while Mr Dakuituraga is charged with one count of murder and one count of act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

While being cross-examined by Mr Dakuituraga's lawyer, Taina Leweni, Mr Rabaka said he came across the alleged fight on his way to buy mosquito coils from a billiard shop at Brown Lane in Nausori.

Mr Rabaka said on his way to the shop, he heard two youths arguing.

He said the two argued right up to a barbecue stand and were allegedly chased away from there by the stall owners before another allegedly joined. He alleged the fight lasted for 40 minutes.

Mr Rabaka said during this time, he was closely observing the faces of the assailants and was not bothered about any markings on their bodies.

He said this after Ms Leweni questioned him on whether he had seen the marks on her client's body during the fight to prove that it was the right man who was in court for the alleged incident.

Mr Dakuituraga had to take off his shirt in court yesterday to show marks on his body.

The trial continues before Justice Temo today.