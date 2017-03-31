CID officers search Times office

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Fiji Times publisher/general manager Hank Arts, lawyer Feizal Haniff with CID officers Inspector Esili Nadolo, right, and Sergeant Laisiasa Tamani at The Fiji Times office in Suva on Thursday, March 30, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THE Criminal Investigations Department of the Fiji Police Force executed a search warrant on The Fiji Times yesterday.

Two officers of the Major Crime Unit, with a search warrant, sought the employment contracts of the company's general manager, Hank Arts, editor-in-chief Fred Wesley and Nai Lalakai editor Anare Ravula.

The three are charged with sedition.

According to officers, the search warrant was part of the ongoing investigation into the sedition charge.

They said it was authorised by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The newspaper's lawyer Feizal Haniff confirmed the employment contracts of the three staff members of the company were released to the police officers.

Police declined to comment on the matter.