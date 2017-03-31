Call for end to violence

/ Front page / News

THE justice system needs to harden its approach when addressing cases of violence against women and children, says Fiji Women's Crisis Centre coordinator Shamima Ali.

Ms Ali said a home where a perpetrator existed was the unsafest place for any woman or child.

"The only option for women is to leave to flee the persecution they are put through," she said.

Ms Ali made the comments after an incident in Labasa earlier this week during which a man and his three children drowned in the Labasa River. The man is alleged to have pushed his children into the river after a domestic dispute.