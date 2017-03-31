Fire dismissal warning

/ Front page / News

FIRE officers who turn up to fire scenes in fire trucks without any water can be dismissed because this is a breach of their duty.

National Fire Authority chief fire officer Qionilau Moceitai highlighted this during NFA's submissions to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Affairs yesterday.

This was after Opposition member and SODELPA MP Salote Radrodro questioned the authority about the unavailability of water in a fire truck during a double-storey house fire she previously came across.

Ms Radrodro told officials from the authority that the damage to the house could have been avoided if the fire trucks that attended to the fire had water in the trucks, which she claimed was not the case in that incident.

"To have a fire truck to be responding to a fire and have no water, in the fire service it is illegal," Mr Moceitai said. "If anyone is caught driving a vehicle without water and attending to a fire call, he would be automatically dismissed because it is not allowed for any fire vehicle to respond to a fire without any water."

Mr Moceitai said every fire station was given a two hour allocation daily for fire training and preparedness.