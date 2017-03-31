Fiji Time: 2:06 PM on Friday 31 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fire dismissal warning

Aqela Susu
Friday, March 31, 2017

FIRE officers who turn up to fire scenes in fire trucks without any water can be dismissed because this is a breach of their duty.

National Fire Authority chief fire officer Qionilau Moceitai highlighted this during NFA's submissions to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Affairs yesterday.

This was after Opposition member and SODELPA MP Salote Radrodro questioned the authority about the unavailability of water in a fire truck during a double-storey house fire she previously came across.

Ms Radrodro told officials from the authority that the damage to the house could have been avoided if the fire trucks that attended to the fire had water in the trucks, which she claimed was not the case in that incident.

"To have a fire truck to be responding to a fire and have no water, in the fire service it is illegal," Mr Moceitai said. "If anyone is caught driving a vehicle without water and attending to a fire call, he would be automatically dismissed because it is not allowed for any fire vehicle to respond to a fire without any water."

Mr Moceitai said every fire station was given a two hour allocation daily for fire training and preparedness.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 55.132652.1326
GBP 0.38920.3812
EUR 0.45590.4439
NZD 0.70280.6698
AUD 0.64050.6155
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. First timer wins blue ribbon
  2. Family of five hit with string of tragedies
  3. Suva police stops brawl
  4. Nurses 'can rejoin'
  5. NFP faces exclusion
  6. Alleged theft in school
  7. BMS builds challenge
  8. Rayawa breaks 20-year record
  9. Infection outbreak
  10. Communicate for unity

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  4. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  5. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  6. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  7. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  8. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)
  9. Boy escapes alive; Police search for missing siblings Monday (27 Mar)
  10. Reddy: Keep OBs out Monday (27 Mar)